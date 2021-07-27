Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,439 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

