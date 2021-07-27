Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,296 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.