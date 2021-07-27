Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,775 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 78.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 905.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.