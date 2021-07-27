Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWLIF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

