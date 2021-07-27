Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.63. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.