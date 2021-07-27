Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

