Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 8.7% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,680.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,446.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,684.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

