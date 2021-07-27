Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider David Stevenson Buys 2,500 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) insider David Stevenson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

LON:GRID opened at GBX 119.75 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £417.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.