Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 431,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 116.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 201,965 shares during the period. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $1,415,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.13. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

