Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Growth Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GCACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Growth Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Growth Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GCACU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

