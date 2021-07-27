(GRT.TO) (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on August 16th

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

(GRT.TO) has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

