(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

(GRT.TO) has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The firm had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.80 million.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

