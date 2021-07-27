Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.