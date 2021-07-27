Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRPBF remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. Grupo Lala has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

