Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,869,000 after buying an additional 109,583 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

