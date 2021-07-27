Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $114.11 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $119.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

