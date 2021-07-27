Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.92 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

