Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 557,656 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,119,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,481,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 324,254 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,026,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19.

