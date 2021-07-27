Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. 29,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,262. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

