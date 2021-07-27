Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

