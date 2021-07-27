HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%.

NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

