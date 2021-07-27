HC Wainwright Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $25.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $7.68 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $704.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 117,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

