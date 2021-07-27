Head-To-Head Contrast: New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and Ladder Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $62.90 million 2.69 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -57.52 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.75 -$14.44 million $0.31 36.19

Ladder Capital has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -78.72% -12.29% -5.49% Ladder Capital 0.46% 1.04% 0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York City REIT and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats New York City REIT on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

