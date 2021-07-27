Head-To-Head Survey: 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.22%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27% Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67%

Volatility and Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 2.94 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -3.86 Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.63 -$169.26 million N/A N/A

Qutoutiao has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

