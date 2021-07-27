HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) COO Edward Bloomberg Sells 1,000 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HQY traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,596. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in HealthEquity by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after acquiring an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

