HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,166 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,935 shares of company stock worth $2,876,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

