HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,602. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

