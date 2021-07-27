Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock remained flat at $$92.00 on Tuesday. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278. The firm has a market cap of $184 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $2.508 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

HLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

