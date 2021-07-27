Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. 94,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

