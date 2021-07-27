HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 661.1% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 661.1% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,854.0 days.

Shares of HLBZF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.