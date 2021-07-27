HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 661.1% in July

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 661.1% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,854.0 days.
Shares of HLBZF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.84. 286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $100.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
