Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 174,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

