Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

HLX stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

