Helmet.insure (HELMET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $474,541.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $9.93 million and $474,541.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00126579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,825.47 or 0.99649686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.89 or 0.00819022 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,119 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

