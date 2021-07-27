HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 19% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $138.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.69 or 0.99606912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,817,621 coins and its circulating supply is 262,682,471 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

