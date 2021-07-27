Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.700- EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSIC opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

