Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 887,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,308. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

