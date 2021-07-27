Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

HRI stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.77. Herc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

