Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 3,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

