Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of HXL opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

