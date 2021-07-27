Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $132.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

