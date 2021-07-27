HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Shares Down 10.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s share price fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. 76,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,802,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HVBT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

