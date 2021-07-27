Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,798 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

