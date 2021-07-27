HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

HMST traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 328,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,093. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $804.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

