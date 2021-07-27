Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.01 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $11,238.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

