Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

