Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $21,486,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,547. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

