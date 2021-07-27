Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

