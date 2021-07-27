Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $253.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.62.
Shares of NYSE HON opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07.
In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
