Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

