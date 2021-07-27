Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,406. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

