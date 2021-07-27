H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,002 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

